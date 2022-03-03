A Thunder Bay man is accused of child pornography offences after a police probe that began early last year.
It led to a raid on a home in the 100 block of Dorothy Street on Tuesday, where a 63-year-old man was arrested. During the search, police seized electronic devices.
Mitchell John Sameluk, 63, is charged with possession of child pornography, make available child pornography, and accessing child pornography.
He appeared in bail court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody with a future court appearance date. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
