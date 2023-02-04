The owner of a Red Lake-area hunting lodge and a group of Minnesota hunters have been hit with steep fines for shooting from boats following a two-year probe by provincial wildlife investigators.
According to a news release on Friday, Red Lake resident and lodge owner Brett Geary was fined $10,000 for two counts of discharging a firearm from a boat.
In addition, the release said, Brett Geary’s business — Geary’s Sportsman’s Lodge on Little Vermilion Bay — was fined $24,000 for similar infractions.
In Ontario, it’s illegal to shoot from a boat, even if a hunter spots wild game swimming in a waterway or on shore.
Provincial game wardens began investigating the lodge in October 2019 after a conservation officer stopped Saint Cloud, Minn. residents Anthony Schmitt and Robert Hommerding while they were transporting a cow moose south of Red Lake on Highway 105.
“It was determined that (both men) were hunting with Geary’s Sportsman’s Lodge (and) the moose was shot from a boat and in the wrong wildlife management unit,” the provincial news release said.
A 21-month investigation into the lodge’s activities in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service “determined numerous moose were shot at from boats while hunters were being guided” between 2017 and 2019, the release said.
According to the news release, Schmitt was fined $8,500 for shooting from a boat, hunting big game without a licence and possessing illegally killed wildlife. He was also banned from hunting for seven years.
Also fined, the release said, were Saint Cloud resident Gary Anderson ($3,500), Hommerding ($1,000), Clearwater, Minn. resident Paul Kruchten ($2,000) and Red Lake resident Ryan Scott ($1,200).
All of the accused pleaded guilty in Red Lake court at different times over the course of the investigation, the release said.
Suspected wildlife violations can be reported to provincial investigators at 1-877-847-7667.
