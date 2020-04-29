This year’s Day of Mourning ceremony in Thunder Bay was dedicated in memory of the Lac Des Illes Mine worker who recently lost his life to COVID-19.
The man, who was in his 50s and had underlying health conditions, died of the virus last week at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. He had contracted the virus while working at the Lac Des Illes Mine.
This year’s ceremony in memory of those who have lost their lives or been injured while on the job was held through online video conferencing on Tuesday with participation from various labour groups and unions. It had a focus on front-line workers who have died or been ill from COVID-19.
