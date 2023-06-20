Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has completed the acquisition of an industrial site at 965 Strathcona Ave. in Thunder Bay to develop a midstream lithium-hydroxide (LiOH) processing facility.
If everything goes according to plan, it will be the first facility of its kind in Ontario.
Zeeshan Syed, Avalon president, says the lithium asset that will come from Northwestern Ontario will come through the plant in Thunder Bay where it will become refined material. He called the process a “vertically integrated lithium producer.”
“(The project) makes sense,” he said. “Thunder Bay at one point was quite a substantial industrial player so there’s lots of knowledge, technical know-how and lots of young people in the sector, which is taking off like a rocket. It’s all about the future . . . it’s all about how we can work with our young people to ensure they’ve got a bright and economic development opportunity in their own city.”
Syed said that the construction cost of the plant that will output lithium hydroxide is in the neighbourhood of $1 billion, when taking into account their Separation Rapids asset, which is their most advanced lithium asset located outside of Kenora.
“It’s an (exploration) site that has tremendous amounts of lithium and we continue to do more work there to increase the total volumes of that lithium,” he said, adding the refinery is not just an apartment building complex where you build it and you walk away.
“It needs to be fed with the (lithium) material. So that’s part of Separation Rapids which is one of many properties up there that we have and will be exploring there while preparing to increase the total volume of that lithium material to come to Thunder Bay.”
Upwards of 500 jobs will be created between the plant and their exploration site in Kenora. Syed estimates it will take 48 months to complete.
“Thunder Bay has long served as a strategic port for Canadian industry, facilitating trade between Ontario’s north and the rest of North America,” Thunder Bay Mayor Ken Boshcoff said in a statement to The Chronicle-Journal.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Avalon to continue that tradition while bringing jobs and new economic opportunities to the region.”
Syed said that this is not just about Avalon, but long-term economic benefits, alluding to the United States passing the Inflation Reduction Act.
“That has immediately created a chain reaction of events where other companies and other components of the supply chain have localized and want to regionalize around the supply chain,” he said.
He said Fort William First Nation is a significant partner and there are other First Nation communities in the region involved.
“Lakehead University, Confederation College and that consortium of learning and educational facilities will play a very large part,” Syed said.
“With any project of this size and scope, there are a lot of corollary service companies, and other businesses that are part of that and we’re going to need all kinds of work done at the site to get ready for construction. Our intention is to work with all the service companies in Thunder Bay and there’s a whole range.”
Syed noted their engineering component is still in the works and constructing the plant in a way to expand and accept other critical minerals or products is something they are examining. The land, which has an existing road, rail, deep-water port, utilities and service, is quite substantial with more than 300 acres.
“We’re building one plant and we could build more, but we’ll see how the picture evolves and how things move,” he said.
