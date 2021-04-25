Confederation College is expanding its personal support worker (PSW) program this spring and summer with funding from the provincial government.
The new accelerated PSW program will allow students to complete the program in six months with no tuition fee and funding support for textbooks as well as a paid work placement.
The new accelerated program adds an important pathway for students to gain the skills and experience they need to successfully pursue being a PSW, said Shane Strickland, dean of the school of health, Negahneewin and Community Services.
“There is considerable demand for trained PSWs in the Northwestern Ontario region and beyond,” Strickland said in a news release. “This opportunity not only creates additional PSW seats for prospective students, it also reduces barriers to the program by offering support components.”
The college will be offering intakes into the program starting May 10 and June 14 across its nine campuses in the region. Applications are being accepted now with seats being awarded to eligible applications on a first-come, first-served basis.
The funding from the province also applies to PSW students in the winter semester. They may be eligible for a $2,000 scholarship and a paid work placement.
Rebecca Lowey graduated from the compressed PSW program in 2019 at the college’s Rainy River campus in Fort Frances. Lowey said the compressed format was busy and a bit stressful but said the support she received was the key to managing her studies.
“We as classmates all worked together and helped each other out and we had a very good support system with our teachers,” she said. “It was a really great experience at the college and my hard work paid off as I was able to secure a job right after graduation.”
Lowey works as a PSW at Rainycrest Long-Term Care in Fort Frances.
“Being a PSW is a great career choice,” she said. “People are always going to need help and it’s a very fulfilling and rewarding feeling to be the one giving them that help. I really truly love what I do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.