This fall, Community Clothing Assistance is proud to be offering the Undercover Project for the 15th year.
One in five children in Thunder Bay lives in poverty. The program provides seven pairs of new free socks and underwear for children aged four to 14 years old.
The number of families accessing this program has continued to grow since its inception. In 2019, more than 1,000 children in our community benefited from the Undercover Project.
With the current economic situation brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for essential items is only growing, making the Undercover Program a vital resource for families with financial problems.
We work in partnership with the Christmas Cheer Fund, who insert vouchers for the undergarment sets into their holiday hampers. The hampers are offered to families experiencing poverty in Thunder Bay. These vouchers are then redeemed at Community Clothing Assistance for the appropriate undergarments. We continue to accept vouchers from December to the end of August the following year.
How can the community get involved in the Undercover Project?
Hosting a Donation Bin
If you run a local business, you can host a donation drop-off bin. Contact us at 807-474-3583 or admin@clothingassistance.com for more information.
Volunteer With Us
Senior, adult and student volunteers are always welcome at Community Clothing Assistance, and especially while the Undercover Project is underway. Throughout December, volunteers are needed to help sort and organize donations for the program. Prospective volunteers can stop by or give us a call to find out how to get involved.
In-Kind Donations
Community Clothing Assistance is accepting donations of new socks and underwear at our retail outlet, located at 404 May St. N., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Donations can also be made at drop-off bins located across the city. You can check our social media for a full listing of drop-off bins.
Monetary Donations
Community Clothing Assistance is accepting monetary donations for the Undercover Project. These donations go towards purchasing new socks and underwear for the program. Donations can be made at our storefront, or online through our CanadaHelps page. Tax receipts are available.
“The short-term benefits are to provide immediate help, increase comfort, dignity, self-confidence and happiness,” said executive director Ewa Gulbinowicz.
“The long-term benefit is the self-perception and community inclusion.”
In-kind donations for the Undercover Project are accepted at drop-off locations until Dec. 4. Monetary and in-kind donations dropped off at our storefront are welcome at any time.
