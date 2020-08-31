A new program aims to connect individuals with life-limiting illnesses to the services they need to maintain quality of life.
The NorWest Community Health Centres started their Palliative Carelink program on Thursday after running a 14-week soft launch since May.
“We aim to follow clients and their families throughout their journey and in different care settings so that we can advocate for what’s best for them and make sure they have what they need to maintain a good quality of life while they’re struggling with their illness,” said Melora Serediuk, nurse navigator for the program.
Palliative Carelink is meant to connect existing services in Thunder Bay.
“Often clients and families don’t know which services to ask for at different times in their journey,” said Serediuk. “We are there to keep the whole circle of care communicating with each other and acting on what’s best for the client and making sure they know where they can go to for help.”
The program is a collaboration of seven organizations that includes physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, therapists and other health- care professionals in order to implement an earlier approach to palliative care.
A life-limiting illness doesn’t just meant a terminal illness but also means any disease without a cure where a person is looking to maintain a certain level of quality of life without invasive treatment.
Since the program began in May, they have had 24 clients register for Palliative Carelink. The Carelink partners are NorWest Community Health Centres, Hospice Northwest, Dilico Anishinabek Family Care, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, St. Joseph’s Care Group, Home and Community Care/Ontario Health North and the Palliative Physician group of Thunder Bay.
More information and a registration form can be found at norwestchc.org/palliativecarelink.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.