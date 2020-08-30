The United Way of Thunder Bay is donating a total of $14,000 to seven youth programs in the city.
The organization announced funding through its Youth 4 Community Fundraising and Granting Initiative on Wednesday, International Youth Day.
Money for the Y4C initiative was raised throughout the year by five local high schools through events like sports tournaments, bake sales, staff dares and Halloween fundraisers.
The Children's Centre Thunder Bay is receiving $2,500 for its anxiety group counselling for youth.
An additional $2,500 is going to the Community Arts and Heritage Education Project's Cooking Together Virtually program. Through the program, a group of 10 Lakehead University international students who couldn't return home because of the COVID-19 pandemic will gather online to share cooking skills.
The Community Clothing Assistance Mission has received $1,000 for its Youth How Experience, which offers hands-on work experience in the retail industry.
Evergreen A United Neighbourhood is also receiving $1,000 for its music program, which features area youths working with other youth mentors who will teach them how to DJ and use a music system to plan concerts and neighbourhood events. This funding will help support a new music system for Evergreen.
Hammarskjold High School's Fire Council, an Indigenous student voice council, is receiving $3,500 to fund drum group visits to the north-side high school and a spring powwow as well as a cultural retreat at Kingfisher Outdoor Education Centre.
A $2,500 grant will go to Our Kids Count for its youth group in the Windsor Street neighbourhood and $1,000 will go to Wake the Giant for welcoming events and activities for Indigenous students travelling to Thunder Bay to attend school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.