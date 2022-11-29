The Grade 2/3 class at St. Thomas Aquinas School is looking to spread Christmas Cheer to seniors this holiday season.
For the third year in a row, the students are collecting items like blankets, puzzles, books, chocolates and slippers to give to residents of a senior home. This year’s recipients are the residents of Jasper Place.
Called Project Grandma and Grandpa, students have also been making Christmas posters, cards and decorations for Jasper Place.
“So everyone can have something to open for Christmas,” said Adrian Palermo, a Grade 3 student.
“I liked making the posters and I like that everybody has gotten stuff for Jasper Place,” said Grade 2 student Ashlen Alexander.
Danielle Kozyra, a teacher, said with this being the first season of advent, the students are learning the gift of giving and sharing love.
“Believing you’re part of a community that’s bigger than our classrooms,” she said.
Kozyra said the project also normalizes being a recipient of a service or charitable program.
“It’s OK to need,” she said.
Students are still collecting the following items: puzzle books, puzzles, mandala colouring books, new hats and mittens, new blankets, new pajamas for both men and women, and boxes of chocolates.
Donations can be dropped off at the Donald Street school’s office until Dec. 14.
