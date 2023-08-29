Construction on a 58-unit youth transitional housing building is expected to begin at the Junot Avenue site next month. Programming will be delivered by the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre, Metis Nation of Ontario and the Ontario Native Women’s Association. The MNO’s director of housing Cindi Rye, left, president Margaret Froh, second from left, and supervisor of youth outreach, housing and infrastructure Jacklyn Raynard, right, join ONWA’s senior director of community development Tina Bobinski, centre, and the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre’s director of housing Katie Bortolin at the project site on Monday after funding was announced from the province.