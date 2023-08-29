A 58-bed transitional housing building set for construction this fall on Junot Avenue will be a “beacon of light” for the community, said the president of the Metis Nation of Ontario.
The provincial government announced $8.7 million through the Indigenous Supportive Housing Program for the Thunder Bay project on Monday.
Margaret Froh, president of the Metis Nation of Ontario, said it’s a project that deeply aligns with the fundamental principles of respect and inclusiveness.
“Young people deserve an opportunity for recovery, for healing, and for a brighter future,” she said.
“It’s a project that I think is a real act of reconciliation. It’s a testament to our shared dedication to righting the wrongs of history and foster healing.”
The two-storey building, which is yet to be named, will include single and pod-style accommodations with a communal teaching kitchen. It will also offer residents 24-hour support, including youth workers and full-time case managers.
Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services is the developer and owner of the property and chief executive officer Justin Marchand said the estimated $2.3 million operating costs are coming “100 per cent from the province of Ontario.”
The Metis Nation of Ontario will be operating 30 of the housing units with the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre operating the other 28, which Marchand said will be for youths with more acute needs.
The Ontario Native Women’s Association will offer post-residency programming to help people transition back into the community.
Katie Bortolin, director of housing with the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre, said through the transitional housing project, they will be proactively and positively responding to the housing crisis while also addressing the complex challenges urban Indigenous youths face in the city.
“This project is needed and we all know it,” she said. “It will only strengthen our community.”
Bortolin said the Junot transition home will be rooted in culture and guided by the Seven Grandfather teachings and will transition youths from homelessness to healthy and independent living.
“They will be part of the community,” she said. “They will be engaged in their own individualized care plans. They will have opportunities to participate in ceremony and cultural programming, land-based activities and life skills. They will have opportunities for continued education and employment.”
Monday’s funding announcement was a pivotal moment, Bortolin added.
“We will soon be providing Indigenous youth with the housing stability and healing opportunities they truly deserve,” she said.
