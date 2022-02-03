The product of a restoration project years in the making will be housed with funding through the Arts and Heritage program.
Marcus Powlowski, MP for Thunder Bay-Rainy River, said the $450,000 will allow for construction of an addition to Chippewa Park’s pavilion to house the restored C.W. Parker Carousel.
“The carousel will certainly be the kernel around which the rest of the park may grow,” said Powlowski.
Donna Gilhooly, co-chair of the Carousel Restoration Committee, said they were thrilled to receive the funding, particular from Heritage Canada, because of the competitive nature of the granting program.
“We have restored the 107-year-old C.W. Parker Carousel to the highest heritage standards and this contribution ensures that we can protect and preserve it for generations to come,” said Gilhooly.
The carousel will be protected by the climate controlled building from the elements.
Gilhooly said the project is significant for the Chippewa Park pavilion that was built in 1925 and its designer was hereditary chief of Fort William First Nation — Chief John Thunder.
His contribution will be honoured in the design of the building along with other Indigenous people. Chief John Thunder’s granddaughter is also taking part in the design of the new building to house the carousel.
Gilhooly said that 50 per cent of the restoration work on the carousel has been through volunteer efforts. As an example of the work, she pointed to the 16 mirror frames for the carousel that each took weeks to restore.
Employment and Social Development Canada has invested $23,948 through the Enabling Accessibility Fund, which will support accessibility improvements at Chippewa Park.
The City of Thunder Bay made an earlier contribution to the carousel project of $300,000, which went towards the $1.6-million project cost.
A response is soon expected for a funding application to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund.
Mayor Bill Mauro thanked the Friends of Chippewa Park and the Chippewa Park restoration project for their work to reach this point in the restoration project.
The C.W. Parker Carousel was built in 1915 and has been located at Chippewa Park since 1935. It is one of three such carousels in the world still operating.
The restoration work is expected to be mostly completed by the summer. Work on the pavilion expansion to house the carousel is expected to start in September and be completed by the end of the year.
The expanded pavilion will also have an interpretive area, crafter’s workshop and a gift shop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.