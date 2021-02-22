A $2.1-million Lakehead University mineral research program focused on the area that hosts the existing Lac Des Iles (LDI) palladium mine just north of Thunder Bay could blow the lid off the potential for a host of other new mines in the city’s orbit, participants say.
Announced on Feb. 4, the research will be led by the school’s new industrial mineral research initiative, chaired by the university’s geology department head, Prof. Peter Hollings.
The program will be conducted in collaboration with LDI owner Impala Canada, taking advantage of the company’s “state-of-the-art” exploration technology.”
The initiative expects to create nine new jobs, according to a provincial news release.
Hollings “and his team will have unparalleled access to the geological database at the (LDI mine) and regional exploration properties, a database that is several orders of magnitude greater than most academic-based geo-scientific projects,” said a separate Impala Canada news release.
Though Impala Canada is contributing $375,000 to the program, the research it produces will be able to be utilized by other companies, Hollings said.
“The project definitely has the potential to benefit companies other than Impala,” Hollings said.
Hollings added: “Although LDI is primarily a palladium producer, the project is looking at nickel, copper and platinum-group elements. There are many companies looking for this style of deposit in the region, including . . . the Ring of Fire.”
Impala Canada chief executive officer Tim Hill said “exploration is the lifeline of the mining industry. Finding new, economically viable mineral deposits opens the door to generations of jobs, investment and community development opportunities.”
The LDI mine, which has operated for 25 years, was taken over last year for $1 billion by Johannesburg-based Implats, the parent company of Impala Canada. About 700 people work at the mine.
In addition to Impala Canada, the province put in $670,000 to the research project, with a matching amount from the university. The feds matched Impala’s contribution of $375,000.
Hill announced the new research program with Ontario’s Energy, Northern Development and Mines Minister Greg Rickford.
“Through this project, we have the potential to attract new investments into the region and drive more economic opportunities here in Northwestern Ontario,” Rickford (Kenora-Rainy River) said in the provincial news release.
