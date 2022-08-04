The snow isn’t flying yet, but some rural homeowners who heat with propane are already bracing for a winter that could require more cold hard cash.
Superior Propane, a major regional supplier, has sent notices to some customers indicating that lock-in prices for the upcoming season are set to spike.
One customer told The Chronicle-Journal that his price is to rise to about $1 per litre, compared to about 80 cents last year. On a 1,000-litre order, that’s an extra $200 per fill before GST, carbon taxes and a delivery fee are added.
In previous years, lock-in prices have risen by only a few cents per litre.
A Toronto-area Superior Propane spokeswoman blamed the higher price hikes on inflation.
“Like many companies across various industries, Superior has been affected by inflationary cost increases,” Jacqueline Anderson said in an email.
“This isn’t just a propane story, but a reality across the energy sector where inflation has impacted the cost of gasoline, diesel and furnace oil,” Anderson added.
Customers can opt not to lock-in and pay the market spot price for propane, but those prices have traditionally been higher than lock-in rates.
Rural homeowners and businesses in communities like Schreiber, Terrace Bay and Marathon rely on propane, oil and electric-heat sources because there is no access to natural gas. Homes heated by natural gas cost considerably less, half the cost of propane in some cases.
Unlike natural gas and electricity, propane is not regulated by the Ontario Energy Board and customers must pay whatever the market dictates.
NDP MP Carol Hughes said there needs to be “an oversight body that ensures that consumers aren’t being gouged.”
Propane companies should be required to pay more in taxes, with the extra funds being redistributed back to customers through rebates, said Hughes (Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing).
Companies “need to pay their fair share,” she said.
Not that the price-hikes are completely unexpected. In a customer bulletin last fall, Superior Propane warned that propane costs were due to go up.
“Experts predict that propane prices will likely continue to be heavily influenced by crude oil prices,” the bulletins said. “When forecasts for crude rise, we usually expect to see prices go up in the wider energy market.”
“Propane distributors like Superior purchase propane in large quantities,” the bulletin added.. “What they pay is based on the market price, which fluctuates daily mainly due to supply and demand.”
