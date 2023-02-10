When the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce learned of the January implementation of the federal prohibition on the purchase of residential property by non-Canadians, they recognized a barrier that could inhibit immigrants from coming to Thunder Bay.
Charla Robinson, the chamber president, was quick to send a letter to Chrystia Freeland, minister of Finance, Sean Fraser, minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Patty Hajdu, MP for Thunder Bay-Superior North, and Marcus Powlowski, MP for Thunder Bay-Rainy River, expressing the chamber’s concerns of the new regulations.
In the letter, Robinson wrote these regulations “are applied quite broadly to new arrivals that have not yet received their permanent resident status.”
She continued with the chamber’s acknowledgment “that this regulation has been set up to discourage foreign speculation, however, we are concerned about the unintended consequences that this ban may have on efforts by Thunder Bay employers to attract skilled foreign workers.”
Robinson wrote how they were concerned that “the exemptions to the ban on the purchase of residential property are very narrow and do not apply to participants in the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP) that are awaiting permanent resident status.”
“Our request is specific to the Rural Northern Immigration Pilot that the federal government set up to help expedite the process for immigrants to help to fill our jobs,” she said, adding it was a program that they fought really hard to get.
“Basically we’re saying welcome, welcome, welcome, but you can’t buy a house for the first year because you’re not a permanent resident. It’s kind of sending a message that we don’t really want you here when you arrive. And if we’re trying to integrate these arrivals into the community so that they feel like they’re putting down roots, because this is where they want to stay, having the option to buy a house is an important part of that process.”
The Rural Northern Immigration Pilot is a federal program that was set up to create a path to permanent residence for skilled workers that want to come and live in one of the participating communities. The program is delivered in Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie. Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins in Northern Ontario.
Robinson says the chamber recognizes the efforts of the federal government to support moving more new arrivals to communities in rural and northern areas through this RNIP program to address labour shortages but the people can’t buy a house until they “jump through a few more hoops.”
“We want to make sure that (arriving immigrants) have every opportunity to become fully integrated and engaged members of the community when they arrive and start working as a participant in the rural northern immigration pilot,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.