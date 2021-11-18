A 28-year-old Constance Lake First Nation man was arrested on Saturday after provincial police followed up on a report that a stolen boat motor, firearms and other goods were being fenced on social media.
Police said officers went to a Nabakhabo Street home in the community and seized materials that were allegedly being advertised for sale, including ammunition.
The accused man was later charged with more than a dozen offences, including five counts of possession of firearms or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, three counts of careless storage of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, a provincial news release said Wednesday.
Dakota Bedwash is to appear in Hearst court on Jan. 13, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
