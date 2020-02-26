A fundraiser planned for this Thursday at the Urban Abbey has been postponed after the musicians set to perform agreed they had to take a stand against events that represent intolerance to basic human rights.
On Sunday, Thunder Bay’s Right to Life organization hosted a screening of the American film Unplanned at the Abbey.
The drama is based on the memoirs of Abby Johnson, who after working for Planned Parenthood became an anti-abortion activist.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
