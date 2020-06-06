They came by the hundreds, every skin colour, every race, every religion.
They carried signs, they wore masks and they filled Waverley Park with solidarity Friday during a peaceful protest to eradicate racial discrimination and injustice, and to show support for George Floyd, who was tragically killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police last week. Not even a downpour dampened spirits as every person in the park took a knee on the wet ground.
Prior to the downpour, the gathering marched up Waverley Street to Red River Road, around the Lakehead University law school, down to Algoma Street and back to the park. A moment of silence saw everyone standing with a raised fist, including Thunder Bay Police Chief Sylvie Hauth.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
