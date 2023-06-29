With recent air quality warnings in Thunder Bay from forest fires, a group gathered on Wednesday to raise awareness of what they say is the connection between the wildfires and climate change.
“We want the government to know we care about this and we don’t think they’re doing enough,” said Paul Berger, a member of Citizens United for a Sustainable Planet. “If they were serious about the wildfires, they would be doing much more on climate change than they are now.”
The activists gathered outside of Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu’s constituency office and was one of about 30 similar protests across the country also taking place on Wednesday.
Berger noted that last week was not the first time Thunder Bay has had air quality warnings from forest fire smoke and said he believes the issue disappears quickly from people’s thoughts as soon as the fires subside for the season.
“We want to send the message this isn’t the new normal,” he said. “It’s going to continue getting worse and worse until we stop dumping carbon into the atmosphere.”
The concern is that 20 years from now, these will be known as the good old days, said Berger.
Citizens United for a Sustainable Planet and Climate Justice Thunder Bay are calling on the federal government to stop fossil fuel subsidies, stopping the TMX fossil bitumen pipeline and providing operating funds for public transit.
