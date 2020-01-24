Three Northwestern Ontario First Nations have joined forces to ensure their traditional lands are protected from mining and forestry projects that don’t have their prior consent.
The mutual co-operation protocol was unveiled Thursday by the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Grassy Narrows and Wapekeka First Nations.
“The partnership between Grassy Narrows, KI and Wapekeka is strong and cannot be broken,” KI Chief Donny Morris declared in a joint news release.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
