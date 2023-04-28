Ontario’s minister of the environment, conservation and parks has announced $389,000 for improvements at Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park, including a new viewing platform and boardwalk.
“Our world-class system of provincial parks is one of Ontario’s greatest strengths, providing recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike,” said David Piccini, in a news release.
“This investment in Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park will help enhance the visitor experience and encourage more Ontarians to visit and explore this beautiful park in Northern Ontario — a truly must-see natural wonder.”
Kakabeka Falls draws about 200,000 visitors annually to the park, which also offers camping as well as cross-country skiing and hiking trails.
“By making investments in Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park, we are ensuring an enhanced experience for visitors while supporting the North’s diverse tourism sector,” said Greg Rickford, minister of northern development and minister of Indigenous affairs.
“Northern Ontario presents a unique opportunity for tourism, and I am confident that the 200,000 guests who visit the park annually will enjoy the new and improved space to the fullest.”
