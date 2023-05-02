Dr. Mario Nucci would like to see every person with OHIP coverage to have the ability to access at least six psychotherapy sessions.
“I think psychotherapy services are health-care services,” said Nucci, a primary care physician who also specializes in mental health care in Thunder Bay.
Psychotherapy services are front-line intervention for mental health challenges and Nucci said they can be difficult to access for people suffering from a variety of health challenges like depression, post-traumatic stress disorder or borderline personality disorder.
“If you don’t have a private benefit package, you’re left to try to find access to psychotherapy services through the public health system,” he said, adding wait times can be six months to a year.
“That leads to not the right health outcomes for the challenges we face,” said Nucci.
Nucci spoke at a media event on Friday hosted by local NDP MPPs Sol Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong) and Lise Vaugeois (Thunder Bay-Superior North) and Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles at the Victoria Inn.
Mamakwa, also the Ontario NDP’s deputy leader, said the provincial government keeps turning its head away from the mental health crisis.
He said Indigenous and non-Indigenous people have the same issues and Thunder Bay is a hub for health-care services in Northwestern Ontario.
“It’s important we come together,” he said, adding the region continues to see unnecessary suffering and deaths.
“I think shedding a light on the crisis is very important,” said Mamakwa.
Stiles said as she travels around Ontario, she is hearing the same thing — that people are struggling.
“They’re struggling with the rising cost of living whether it’s housing, food, gas and they’re experiencing a lot of mental health struggles,” she said, noting the opioid epidemic is also taking a toll.
“Thunder Bay has lost too many members to this crisis,” she said. “It’s hit this community particularly hard.”
Stiles pointed to a recent proposal from the Canadian Mental Health Association for an eight per cent increase to its base funding from the province, which would have kept services at the status quo for addressing mental health needs.
The NDP put that proposal forward to the provincial government and they said no, said Stiles, noting they delivered a five per cent increase.
“Mental health is health,” said Stiles. “With the support people need, it’s only going to get worse.”
