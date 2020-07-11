While the street patio isn’t officially open, the lane closure on Red River Road between Court Street and St. Paul Street is creating a buzz in the north core.
Two alcohol licensed restaurants will operate on the street with extended patios, as the rest of the closed street acts like a park space.
“We have had lots of people down here already using the picnic tables . . . ,” Kara Pratt, co-ordinator for the Waterfront District BIA, told The Chronicle-Journal.
