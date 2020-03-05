A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Thunder Bay.
Officers were called to reports of an assault just after midnight on Tuesday in the 100 block of Picton Avenue. They found two female victims outside near the street upon arrival.
Both women were taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where one of them died from injuries. The other woman remains in the hospital.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.