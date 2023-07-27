Thunder Bay police are looking to the public to help identify the motorist who they claim sped away from an attempted traffic stop and sped though a construction zone.
Police and the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario were conducting enforcement on Dawson Road on Tuesday after 4:40 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a motorist in a Ford F150 pickup truck.
The pickup truck driver was travelling 20 kilometres above the posted maximum speed limit while passing a police cruiser on a traffic stop, police say.
They says the motorist refused to stop for police and sped at a high-rate of speed westbound on Dawson Road and then entered a construction zone, drove through a line of pylons and continued northbound on Hazelwood Drive.
Keeping in mind public safety, police discontinued their attempted traffic stop.
Through the ongoing investigation, police are reviewing video footage, which include images captured by body-worn and in-car police cameras.
Images of the Ford F150 pickup truck have been made public in hopes that witnesses will come forward to help identify the suspected driver.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators are asked call police at 807-684-1200.
The public can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, and online at www.p3tips.com.
Police would also like to strongly encourage the driver to contact their lawyer and make arrangements to turn themselves in.
