A plan is being put together to help identify key risks to the well-being of people in Thunder Bay.
Its success depends on participation from area residents and organizations, says the co-ordinator of the Crime Prevention Council.
“It involves a deep look at community level data around crime and victimization and social determinants of health, racism, discrimination, and identifying who is most vulnerable to those risks at the community level,” said Lee-Ann Chevrette.
On Tuesday, the Crime Prevention Council will hold a public forum that will start a consultation process with the community.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.