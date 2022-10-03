Debates with municipal election candidates hosted by the Thunder Bay Public Library begin next week.
Today at the Mary J.L. Black Library, the Neebing and Westfort wards candidates will begin at 6:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, Northwood and McKellar wards candidates will be the focus, also at the Mary J.L. Back Library at 6:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, Current River, McIntyre and Red River candidates will be at the Waverley branch starting at 6:30 p.m. and the at-large candidates will be featured on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Brodie Street library.
The mayoral candidates debate will take place on Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Waverley branch.
Ward events will begin with a meet and greet where members of the public can approach and speak with candidates and the second part of the evening will move to a structured question and answers session.
The at-large event will focus on the meet and greet as there are 24 candidates.
The mayoral debate will be a structured, formal debate with questions being asked of the five candidates.
All events will be live-streamed on the library’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.