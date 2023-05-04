The Thunder Bay Public Library is looking for the public’s input on the future of its facilities.
The library will be hosting four meetings, one at each of its locations, in the coming weeks so city residents can give feedback on the library’s facilities master plans.
Meetings include one at the County Park branch on May 18, Mary J.L. Black library on May 24, Brodie Resource library on May 31, and Waverley Resource library on June 5.
All meetings will start at 6 p.m. and include a presentation of the draft plan, a group activity and consultation exercise and a question and answer session.
Participants must register for the consultation meetings and can do so at comments@tbpl.ca or online at tbpl.ca/have-your-say or by calling (807)684-6813.
If the events fill up, more sessions will be added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.