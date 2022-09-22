Dryden area residents will have a chance next week to learn more about a proposed underground storage site for spent nuclear fuel at a two-day forum.
The event is being sponsored by the City of Dryden and a local citizens committee.
“This is your chance to ask questions and further your knowledge (regarding) the (proposed) storage of used nuclear fuel in a deep geological repository,” a city bulletin said.
The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) is proposing to build a repository for spent fuel rods from nuclear reactors at a remote site about 35 kilometres west of Ignace.
The other site under consideration is located in southwestern Ontario near the municipality of South Bruce and an existing nuclear power station.
If a site is approved, the repository wouldn’t be ready to receive nuclear waste until some time in the early 2040s.
The Nuclear Waste Management Organization wants to announce a preferred site in 2024.
Next week’s information forum will take place Sept. 28-29 at Dryden’s Regional Training and Cultural Centre.
Questions about the event can be e-mailed to cbrosseau@dryden.ca.
