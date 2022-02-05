The Thunder Bay Police Service is calling on the community for continued assistance in disrupting the illicit drug trade in the city.
Project Reveal was soft launched in December 2021 with members of the Thunder Bay Police Service visiting neighbourhoods with known and suspected problems with drug trafficking activities.
Police have been dropping off informative brochures or having direct conversation with people at the door about whether they have seen suspected criminal activity in the neighbourhood.
“In terms of policing, things are changing drastically, not only in Thunder Bay but across the province and the country,” said Thunder Bay Police Service Chief Sylvie Hauth on Friday.
Hauth went on to call it a “new era in crime with a big emphasis on guns, gangs and human trafficking and drugs.”
“What we really want to do is take a proactive approach in our community, we want to work with partners to ensure that the information that we need in order to prosecute and continue the work that we are doing to eradicate the sale and distribution of drugs,” explained Hauth.
In 2021 the Thunder Bay Police Service executed 128 warrants connected to drug trafficking investigations. Through that 799 criminal code charges were laid and 333 arrests were made.
“So far since mid-December we have done 29 targets or neighbourhoods where we have been out speaking to people,” said Det.-Insp. John Fennel.
“It is difficult and that is why we rely on the community and they are helping us a great deal,” said Fennel.
Fennel wanted to remind the community that their information is helpful but police have to meet a certain threshold before they are granted a warrant by a judge and it can be difficult to get enough information.
In mid-November, the Thunder Bay Police Service met as a large group to try and see how they could engage the community for more information and through that Project Reveal was developed.
Now all branches of Thunder Bay Police Service are working together to gather and share tips about illicit activities in neighbourhoods. If police don’t have the necessary information to obtain a warrant they canvas the neighbourhood to learn more.
The drugs seized in 2021 had an estimated potential street value of close to $3.8 million. The prevalence of fentanyl continues to be a concern for police.
Fennel said the drug trade is lucrative in the city but the seizures and arrests in 2021 have made illicit drugs more scarce, which has drove up the prices.
Community response to the project has been positive and people have been happy to see police in the neighbourhoods, according to Fennel.
Through connecting with people in neighbourhoods police are able to explain the type of information they need to obtain a warrant and make arrests.
When asked about trust issues and the internal problems facing Thunder Bay Police Service, Fennel said he couldn’t comment on the internal issues but did offer, “trust is always an ever ending right between the police and the community. We do our very best to make sure that we instill that trust with the people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.