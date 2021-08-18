The public is being thanked for their assistance in locating potential witnesses in connection to the investigation of a man’s death in Thunder Bay.
On Tuesday, city police put out the appeal to the public and later in the day announced that the possible witnesses had been identified.
The request was made regarding the probe into the death of Thomas Kwasny.
In May, Kwasny was reported missing. Then in June, at the Kaministiquia River Heritage Park, a pedestrian called 911 to report what appeared to be a body in the river.
The deceased was identified as 33-year-old Thomas Kwasny.
Police learned of three unidentified witnesses who they believed would be able to assist in the investigation. Images of the potential witnesses near the Kaministiquia River Heritage Park in the afternoon of May 15 were released to the public and news media.
Investigators asked for the three potential witnesses to come forward, or those with information about their identity to call police.
