A 39-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a fatal vehicle collision involving pedestrians that occurred Monday in Thunder Bay.
Emergency responders attended the scene of the collision involving a red Dodge Journey and two pedestrians around 3:20 p.m. on Simpson Street near Northern Avenue.
Investigators with the city police claim the vehicle left the roadway and struck the couple. They were walking on the sidewalk and were hit from behind, and the vehicle then came to a stop not far up the roadway, police said.
They say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.
The 42-year-old male pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and the 38-year-old female remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Police made a public plea to the suspect driver to turn himself in on Tuesday, stating they had video of the crash and saw him sit in the vehicle for a few minutes before exiting and then heading towards Intercity Shopping Centre. The accused entered the mall and was seen exiting the shopping centre.
Surveillance video of the suspect entering the mall was released to the public on Tuesday and as a result of information provided by the public, the suspect was positively identified. He was found and arrested without incident late afternoon on Tuesday.
Jonathan Joseph Peter Paypompee, from Big Grassy First Nation, is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and bodily harm, and failing to stop at an accident resulting in death and bodily harm, as well as operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.
The accused appeared in bail court on Wednesday and remains in custody with a future court date.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
