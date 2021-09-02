The City of Thunder Bay is reviewing which of its services and programs will be affected by the vaccine passport requirement announced by the provincial government on Wednesday.
Premier Doug Ford said residents of Ontario will need proof of COVID-19 vaccination certificates for public settings like restaurants, bars, sport and fitness recreational facilities and event spaces starting on Sept. 22.
“We recognize this latest announcement will have an impact on accessing some of our public facing programs and services specifically in the area of recreation,” said Norm Gale, city manager, in a news release. “We will be reviewing the official regulations from the Ontario government in detail to identify any changes to services. The city will comply with all provincial orders to help control the spread of COVID-19.”
The public will be made aware of any impact to city services before Sept. 22 and no changes will take place until the city has notified the community.
