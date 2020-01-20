The Thunder Bay Historical Museum Society announced Friday that Scott Bradley has been named the museum’s new executive director.
He assumes the position from Tory Tronrud, who has recently retired after many decades of service.
A graduate of Wright State University’s master of arts in public history program, Bradley brings to the Thunder Bay Museum more than 16 years of experience as a curator at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio. As curator he oversaw large-scale exhibit development projects and curatorial programs.
