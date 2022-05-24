A public open house is planned to discuss improvements at the Mountdale Boat Launch.
The event is being hosted by the City of Thunder Bay’s Parks and Open Spaces in conjunction with the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority to discuss the results of an online public survey on proposed improvements.
The open house is taking place at the Mountdale Boat Launch on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
The Mountdale Boat Launch is located on Mountdale Avenue, off Montreal Street.
A concept plan outlines proposed short-term improvements including increased vegetation along the riverbank and the addition of biofiltration basins to catch and filter storm run-off before it enters the Kaministiquia River.
Other parts of the plan are long-term improvements to the parking area, an accessible dock, and viewing platform, which are to be completed as funding becomes available.
The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has received funding from Environment and Climate Change Canada and the City of Thunder Bay to begin environmental improvements at the boat launch.
After the open house, the public can join the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority and EcoSuperior to participate in a Spring-Up to Clean-Up event at the boat launch from 2 to 6 p.m.
“We encourage the people of Thunder Bay to join us directly on site to view the concept plan, ask us any questions they may have and share their feedback. It will also provide the opportunity to view a summary of the results of the online feedback survey that was done in April,” said Werner Schwar, supervisor of park and open space planning, in a news release.
For more information and to view the proposed plan, go online at www.thunderbay.ca/getinvolved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.