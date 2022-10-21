About 280 unionized workers at Terrace Bay’s pulp mill have inked a new four-year contract that offers total wage increases of 20-24 per cent.
The agreement with AV Terrace Bay covers members of the Steelworkers and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers unions.
Under the agreement, operational workers are to receive wage increases of 20 per cent over the life of the contract, while tradespeople and boilerhouse stationary engineers are to receive 24 per cent, said Steelworkers area staff rep Herb Daniher.
The previous contract was for five years.
