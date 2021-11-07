A Fort Frances mental-health agency is urging locals to wear purple attire on Nov. 15 in recognition of ongoing efforts to combat abuse against women.
The Shine the Light program is “a global initiative to raise awareness and promote the end of woman abuse,” a Riverside Mental & Addictions Service news release said this week. “The campaign’s signature colour purple is used to symbolize courage, survival, and honour,” it added.
November is woman abuse awareness month. The Shine the Light initiative was developed by women’s advocates in London, Ont.
