With the community voicing concerns about crime in the city, the Thunder Bay Police Services Board has asked Chief Sylvie Hauth to present options for increasing the number of frontline officers.
A motion to receive a report on options for redeployment of officers to uniform patrol positions by Nov. 16 was put forward by Mayor Bill Mauro who said the frontline service is undermanned.
Mauro said the service has gotten into the “exercise of triaging and having to prioritize what we do and what we don’t respond to and the timelines associated with those responses.”
“It’s about meeting the needs of the community and responding as quickly as possible when we get 911 calls,” he said.
Hauth said she had concerns the motion was wading into the operational side of her role as chief and it could be outside the purview of the police services board.
“When you ask in terms of deployment and what I do on a day-to-day basis, you are now in the operational field of what I do as a chief and how I look at my resources to ensure we have what we need when we need it,” she said.
Mauro said it was not his intent and he wasn’t looking to get into Hauth’s “kitchen.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.