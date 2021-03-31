The Green flag is waving as the Superior Classics Car Club launches into the 2021 super-series drag race season in Terrace Bay.
Richard Abbott, track director with Superior Classic Car Club, says they are stepping up the game and adding a fourth race to this year’s Terrace Bay Drag Fest super series with the big race held on the traditional August long weekend.
All two-day events on June 12-13, July 10-11 and Sept 11-12 will include a test and tune format with a gamblers race in each.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
