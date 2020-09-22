Much like the entire 2020 season, there were clouds hanging over the Superior Classic Car Club during Sunday’s final day of racing but they made it across the finish line.
With questionable skies at 7:30 a.m., volunteers and tech crews were on the Terrace Bay raceway drying, heating, grooming and gluing the track for action after waiting out Saturday’s day of rain and cold during the club’s final Test ‘N’ Tune event of the year.
Prize money that was up for grabs on Saturday was rolled into Sunday’s winnings, making the pot sweeter.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the annual Terrace Bay Drag Fest race — which normally takes place during the August long weekend — was replaced by three Test ‘N’ Tune events with no spectators. The series of trial runs served racers anxious to get out on the track and Gambler’s Races with prizes were incorporated into the events to provide a little more incentive.
The big winner in the September Gamblers Race was Tim Slyford of Nestor Falls in his 1992 Dodge Dakota, who took home $2,800. In second place was Marcel Templeman receiving $1,400 with his 1981 Camaro and in third place, receiving $400, was Chris Takacs with his 1970 Camaro. Mikko Kosola was the lucky racer in his Fox-body Mustang to hit a perfect light of .5000 of a second, winning him $300 and a barrel of fuel courtesy of Dan Savoie’s Contracting.
Track director Richard Abbot says both the July and August Test ‘N’ Tune events each saw more than 70 vehicles entered. There were more than 80 in the September event. The numbers are down from the regular annual events but with borders closed and fewer people travelling, Abbott isn’t surprised.
Racers didn’t seem to mind the changes — or the cooler temperatures which helped propel some to higher speeds.
“The only thing missing is the fans and spectators, but other than that it’s great to see people you don’t get to see through the whole year,” said racer Scott Verge.
