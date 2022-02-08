Ice racers were back in action Sunday at Mission Bay but with no spectators.
Thunder Bay Autosport Club had planned to start in January and were hoping to host 10 events.
“Because of what was going on with COVID-19, especially with the Omicron variant being so transmissible, we put the series on pause to see what the government was going to do,” said Gary Adomko, president of Thunder Bay Autosport Club.
Since the government relaxed restrictions at the end of January, the club decided to hold races.
“Unfortunately without the public,” said Adomko, adding it is to mitigate any exposure risks.
The club had 10 racers in the rubber tire class and five racers in the studded tire class.
More competitors are expected next week.
