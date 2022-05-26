A 44-year-old Hornepayne man was charged with impaired driving, driving with an open container of liquor, speeding excessively and other offences on Monday after provincial police stopped a vehicle west of Hearst.

Provincial police said officers encountered the accused on Highway 11 while conducting a radar patrol.

The accused was arrested and his vehicle was impounded, a provincial news release said. Police said the man’s vehicle had been clocked at 132 km/h; the posted limit on the route is 90 km/h.

Devon Clatworthy is to appear in Hearst court on July 13, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.