LU Radio was ready to celebrate their 15-year anniversary when the global pandemic hit in March.
Now the Lakehead University student radio station is having their programmers record their shows at home.
Programmers use software like the free open source program Audacity to record their programs and send them into the station to be broadcast remotely.
“It has been going pretty good with about 30 per cent of the people hosting from home and now it is up to 60 per cent who are hosting from home,” said Sean Madigan, general manager for LU Radio.
The pre-recorded method is a lot more time consuming, said Madigan, with a one-hour show taking about two hours to record.
Madigan thinks it will be some time before all the programmers are back in the station because they have more than 40 volunteer programmers who produce 42 local shows.
“Even if we did have a limited reopening, it would be very small and there would have to be a lot of new cleaning procedures and I think for now it is better to play it safe,” said Madigan.
The station’s anniversary was planned in March, which was also to be their big annual fundraising week.
“Worked 10- and 12-hour days and I was very excited to announce a whole slate of fundraising concerts to celebrate our 15th year and then the fundraising week ended on a Saturday and we were shut down on the Monday because of COVID,” said Madigan.
All those plans were cancelled and have been put on hold.
Madigan had just started as station manager in December and was working on raising the profile of the station and raised funds for the station.
Funding for the station has been tough in the last couple of years, going down to 30 per cent of what it used to be. Staffing has gone from three to four people down to one person.
Madigan is looking to hire someone using a grant, but the station would have to pay that person for six months before being reimbursed by the funder. And Madigan is concerned about how he could train the person and maintain social distancing rules.
Funding for the station is also based on attendence at the university, and that is also up in the air, said Madigan.
Madigan still feels good about the future of the station, but “it is gonna be tough.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.