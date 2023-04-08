The management of Canada’s radioactive waste should be overseen by an agency that is independent of government as well as facilities that produce it, such as nuclear power stations, a national safety advocacy group contended this week.
The Canadian Environmental Law Association (CELA) reiterated its call for an independent agency as it gave a failing grade to the federal government’s revised policy on radioactive waste.
“There is no provision for independent management of nuclear waste,” the Toronto-based association said in a news release. “It is left to the industry producing this waste to manage it in both the short and long terms.”
Management of spent nuclear-fuel rods that could end up in a proposed underground disposal site west of Ignace is overseen by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO).
The NWMO, which maintains that both the storage and transportation of nuclear waste can be done safely, consists of nuclear-power producers such as Ontario Power Generation.
About half of Ontario’s demand for electricity is met by nuclear power.
