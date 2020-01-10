Nearly $13 million of the $14 million needed to bring cardiovascular surgery to Thunder Bay has been raised as another $65,000 donation was made through Thunder Bay Mitsubishi’s Save a Heart car raffle.
The winning tickets for first, second and third prize were drawn in the raffle on Thursday by Glenn Craig, president and chief executive officer of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation.
The winner of a new 2020 Eclipse Cross, donated by Thunder Bay Mitsubishi, was G. Tuokkola.
A trip for two anywhere Porter Airlines flies was won by Louis Nadin and the third-place prize of a Panasonic entertainment package went to Roseanne Simeoni.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
