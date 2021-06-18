More than $16,000 in donations has gone to four charitable groups through the United Way of Thunder Bay and Port Arthur Rotary’s Catch the Ace online raffle.
The raffle, which has participants trying to catch the ace of spades card, was started in March and this week, the Dew Drop Inn, Our Kids Count, Roots to Harvest and Shelter House each received $4,144 from the first round proceeds.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.