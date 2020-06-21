The prevalent use of inexperienced workers during the moving of rail cars in railway yards is a recipe for disaster, says the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).
Following an investigation into the December 2017 death of a Saskatchewan CN Rail foreman, the board is recommending that the federal government, along with railway companies and labour representatives, work together to reduce the number of uncontrolled movements of rail cars.
According to the board investigation, the foreman was working in a CN yard in Melville, Sask., when he tried to stop three loaded rail cars that had rolled back down an incline. An attempt to stop the cars by employing a hand brake failed.
“The switching (of the three cars) was done by shoving the cars with a remote-controlled locomotive, releasing the cars and then letting the cars roll under their own momentum to their intended track, without the use of air brakes, “ the board determined.
“This is an industry operation known as kicking cars.”
In the Melville occurrence, the rail cars didn’t make it all the way up the incline and began to roll backwards.
The foreman, who jumped on the lead car in an attempt to bring them to a stop, was crushed when the cars collided “corner-to-corner” with another group of rail cars that were parked, the investigation determined.
“Switching cars without use of air brakes in rail yards is a routine railway industry practice, but one that requires a certain degree of skill, experience and judgment,” the board said.
Neither the foreman who died, or a worker who was helping him, “had received formal crew resource management training,” the board determined.
They were qualified, but not experienced in switching cars without air brakes, the board determined.
“They also had not discussed kicking the cars uphill or expectations of how this task would be performed.”
The board said in the past 10 years, there have been 185 “occurrences” probed by TSB investigators involving the switching of cars without air brakes “and these are on an upward trend.”
“The board is concerned that, without additional mitigation, inexperienced personnel will continue to be paired together in yards, with a commensurate risk of ongoing adverse outcomes,” said a TSB news release.
The pairing of inexperienced workers has been a common occurrence of late due to employee turnover in the rail industry, the board said.
CN Rail no longer employs the practice of kicking cars to move them around in yards.
