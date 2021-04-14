The Lakehead Regional Conservation Authority has been keeping a close eye on watershed levels, particularly after the recent rainfall in the Thunder Bay area combined with the annual spring melt.
Up to 25 millimetres of precipitation has been recorded by gauges in the last 24 hours in addition to precipitation received last week. It has spurred a water safety statement cautioning about potentially dangerous waterway conditions.
Tammy Cook, the chief administrative officer for the Lakehead Regional Conservation Authority, says the area has had an uneventful melt.
