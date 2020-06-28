Jules Tupker, of the Thunder Bay Health Coalition, led a noon rally at the James Street government building on Wednesday to raise awareness of Bill 175, a piece of provincial government legislation that will affect home care in Ontario.
“It’s going to open the door to even more privatization and we want the public to know about this,” Tupker said. “(Ontario Premier Doug Ford) introduced this on March 5, and during the COVID-19 thing, they quietly passed a first and second reading and all of a sudden, two weeks ago, they had the public hearings — which I made a presentation to — and we are now hearing that they are going to pass legislation this week.”
Tupker says rallies were planned across the province on Wednesday.
“We want people to understand what (Bill 175) is all about and we want to send a message to Doug Ford that we are unhappy with what he is doing,” says Tupker.
We’ve got a pandemic and all kinds of problems in long-term care. He’s given us crocodile tears about how sorry he is about what’s happened in long-term care and he was gong to look into the whole issue of privatization of long-term care and the results of that. Now he’s introducing a bill to privatize home care even more than it is now.”
Tupker says Ford hasn’t “learned his lesson” from the long-term care dilemma compounded by COVID-19 and while he’s trying to deal with that, he’s trying to “slide this through.”
“It’s disgusting what he’s doing. So we’re just going to tell him that we are not happy with what he is doing, and let the public know. Hopefully the public will send some letters to him and raise their voices.”
