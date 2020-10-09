The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the issues in long-term care across the province, said the co-chairperson of the Thunder Bay Health Coalition.
“The problem has been ongoing,” said Jules Tupker. “COVID-19 has made it even worse.”
The local health coalition was joined by members of Unifor and the Canadian Union of Public Employees on Thursday morning outside of the Ontario government building on James Street. The two unions represent the long-term care workers in Thunder Bay.
The rally was one of about two dozen across Ontario calling for change in the long-term care sector.
