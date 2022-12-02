Tbaytel kicked off another season of 12 Days of Christmas giving on Thursday.
Their staff paid a surprise visit to the Thunder Bay Salvation Army, where they purchased, prepared and handed out meals along with a gift bag via the Salvation Army’s soup van.
“This is one of our employees’ favourite things to do,” said Jamie Smith, communication co-ordinator for Tbaytel, about the employee volunteer driven event now in its eighth year.
“I think it’s really important for us to show that we care and that we want to give back to our neighbourhood but also, you know, just that little bit of kindness. You never know the ripple effect that can occur when you do something nice for somebody.”
Gary Ferguson called the volunteer effort “fantastic.” Ferguson is the executive director for the Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre.
“It’s important when we have community groups in our centre, understanding the work that we do, understanding the people that we work with,” added Ferguson.
In past years Tbaytel has given away Christmas trees in a tree lot, given out gift cards at a shopping mall and even surprised visitors at Mt. Baldy with free tubing.
The giving will continue through to Dec. 12 with staff doing random acts of kindness throughout the region.
The Salvation Army is in the midst of their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign with a goal of $260,000 this year to support those in need in the community.
